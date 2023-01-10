The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Morris Chestnut On Who He Gets Mistaken For

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Tracee Ellis Ross on Doing Things Differently Than Her Famous Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross was a guest on the YouTube series, Undisputed. She was asked if she handles her celebrity differently than her famous mom, Diana Ross.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX7EslvuiiQ

Morris Chestnut On Who He Gets Mistaken For

Morris Chestnut says when he goes out, he gets mistaken for other celebrities.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gxp5gFk5Z4

Sheryl Lee Ralph Not Being Included in Dreamgirls Movie

Sheryl Lee Ralph says her feelings were hurt when she and her original Dreamsgirl cast was not included in someway in the Dreamgirls movie that starred Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson. Sheryl said maybe someone will leave them-the Dreamgirls-in their Will to make it right. Sheryl Lee Ralph starred in the musical of Dreamgirls. Movies pay A LOT more than musicals.

Source: https://twitter.com/Be_Vic/status/1611125505960574976

Jen Shah Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests

Jen Shah of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in jail and then 5 years of probation in her case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Only Jen would celebrate her sentencing. She and about 20 guests dined and drank at an Italian restaurant. An insider said that Jen and her group spent the night “eating and drinking” at the restaurant. She rented out an entire floor for the dinner. She will serve her time in a Texas prison and has to surrender on February 17th

Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2023/01/07/jen-shah-celebrates-sentencing-with-extravagant-dinner-party-for-20-guests/