The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Morris Chestnut On Who He Gets Mistaken For

Tracee Ellis Ross on Doing Things Differently Than Her Famous Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross was a guest on the YouTube series, Undisputed. She was asked if she handles her celebrity differently than her famous mom, Diana Ross.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX7EslvuiiQ
Morris Chestnut On Who He Gets Mistaken For
Morris Chestnut says when he goes out, he gets mistaken for other celebrities.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gxp5gFk5Z4
Sheryl Lee Ralph Not Being Included in Dreamgirls Movie
Sheryl Lee Ralph says her feelings were hurt when she and her original Dreamsgirl cast was not included in someway in the Dreamgirls movie that starred Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson. Sheryl said maybe someone will leave them-the Dreamgirls-in their Will to make it right. Sheryl Lee Ralph starred in the musical of Dreamgirls. Movies pay A LOT more than musicals.
Source: https://twitter.com/Be_Vic/status/1611125505960574976
Jen Shah Celebrates Sentencing With Extravagant Dinner Party For 20 Guests
Jen Shah of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in jail and then 5 years of probation in her case of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Only Jen would celebrate her sentencing. She and about 20 guests dined and drank at an Italian restaurant. An insider said that Jen and her group spent the night “eating and drinking” at the restaurant. She rented out an entire floor for the dinner. She will serve her time in a Texas prison and has to surrender on February 17th
Source: https://www.realitytea.com/2023/01/07/jen-shah-celebrates-sentencing-with-extravagant-dinner-party-for-20-guests/