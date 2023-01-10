Original Jordan’s Fish & Chicken works to regain public’s trust, takes legal action

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan’s Fish and Chicken sign has been removed from the 42nd and Post Rd. location following major backlash after the viral video that continues to upset the community.

“What I seen is inhumane. It was unethical. It was no morals,” said Antonio Patton, community activist.

The community was appalled by a video showing chicken in pans on the ground, employees walking over the food with no shoes, and a mouse inside the 42nd St. restaurant.

“I was in fury and rage to know that something of this magnitude was taking place in a location we call home,” said Patton.

Owner of the 42nd and Post Road restaurant, Omar Siedahmed sent WRTV a statement today apologizing for the incident and confirming that the restaurant is not a Jordan’s Fish Chicken & Gyro establishment.

“The Jordans on 42nd and Post is not part of the original Jordan’s Fish and Chicken brand. What happens there is completely harmful and painful to the community of the east side of Indianapolis. I do apologize about the incident. I understand that the contents that surfaced on social media, news articles, and reports of the test are very hurtful to the community and serious actions will be taken to address these issues,” Siedahmed said.

Last week, he told WRTV the food on the ground was left over from a catering event and wasn’t being served to customers. He also blamed the customer who recorded the video for the mouse.

“Saying he may have brought the rodent with him like he’s master splinter and just had him in his pocket and just threw him on the floor… it was definitely another reason for me not to trust the owner of that location ever, ever again,” said Patton.

The owner of the legitimate Jordan’s Fish Chicken & Gyros brand, Moe Eedous says the 42nd St. location used to be home to the city’s first site but after the business sold, the Jordans’ sign remained.

“It was really hurtful to see what we see on 42nd and Post Road. This location does not belong to us whatsoever. That location was sold many years ago. They were using our name to maybe help their business,” said Eedous. “It doesn’t feel fair for us to be called what people been talking about us or saying about us at all.”

Eedous says his restaurants are now taking a beating.

“I understand the confusion by the customers, but it does drop our sales big time it affects our business really badly,” said Eedous.

He’s working to gain back the public’s trust by being transparent and even inviting concerned customers into the kitchen at any time.

Read more from WRTV here