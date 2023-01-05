The Fix with Karen Vaughn: TJ Holmes Dated Chilli from TLC?

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
TJ Holmes Dated Chilli from TLC?
One thing about TJ Holmes, he stays busy! Back in 2007, T.J. was working at CNN in Atlanta when he dated Chilli of TLC. Sources who were at CNN during that time say they were “super affectionate” in and around the CNN Center. As for how long they dated, it depends on who you talk to. Sources connected to T.J. say it was nearly a year. Sources connected to Chilli say it was just a few months.
Winston Duke On Being Crowned Plus Size
Winston Duke of Black Panther fame, was on Kelly & Ryan when he talked about walking in Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Show.
Candice from Real Housewives of Potomac on Whether She Forgives Monique
Who can forget the physical fight between Candice and Monique on Real Housewives of Potomac? In a recent interview Candice was asked if she forgives Monique and can they be friends again? Even when Candice is NOT reading someone she’s givin you a light read!
Janet Jackson’s Tour Has Rules
If you’re planning to be a part of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, know there will be strict rules. Sources say Janet will do #MeToo checks of everyone involved in the tour to ensure that no one involved has any history of abuse.
Janet’s tour is expected to bring in a lot of cash and fans when it kicks off later this year, and her goal is to have a safe and fun environment for everyone involved.
