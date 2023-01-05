The Fix with Karen Vaughn: TJ Holmes Dated Chilli from TLC?

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

TJ Holmes Dated Chilli from TLC?

One thing about TJ Holmes, he stays busy! Back in 2007, T.J. was working at CNN in Atlanta when he dated Chilli of TLC. Sources who were at CNN during that time say they were “super affectionate” in and around the CNN Center. As for how long they dated, it depends on who you talk to. Sources connected to T.J. say it was nearly a year. Sources connected to Chilli say it was just a few months.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2023/01/04/tj-holmes-dated-tlcs-chilli-long-before-amy-robach/

Winston Duke On Being Crowned Plus Size

Winston Duke of Black Panther fame, was on Kelly & Ryan when he talked about walking in Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Show.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8JZ6XSbu4Pk

Candice from Real Housewives of Potomac on Whether She Forgives Monique

Who can forget the physical fight between Candice and Monique on Real Housewives of Potomac? In a recent interview Candice was asked if she forgives Monique and can they be friends again? Even when Candice is NOT reading someone she’s givin you a light read!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_X_zs9mfYpk

Janet Jackson’s Tour Has Rules

If you’re planning to be a part of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, know there will be strict rules. Sources say Janet will do #MeToo checks of everyone involved in the tour to ensure that no one involved has any history of abuse.

Janet’s tour is expected to bring in a lot of cash and fans when it kicks off later this year, and her goal is to have a safe and fun environment for everyone involved.

Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2023/01/03/janet-jackson-me-too-checks-tour/