The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Star Jones Remembers Barbara Walters

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside!

Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin’s Uncle Speaks to CNN

CNN caught up with Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s uncle at the hospital. Let’s continue to pray for a full recovery for Damar Hamlin

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm_xERBIODN/

Kenya Moore On Who Gives Better Shade in Potomac

Kenya Moore was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she was asked two questions; who gives better shade on the Potomac franchise, Karen or Gizelle and who does she trust between the two.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSx6KYQfiuo

Star Jones Remembers Barbara Walters

Yesterday The View honored Barbara Walters. All of the past hosts came back to share stories and memories about working with the legend. Here Star Jones shares her favorite memory about Barbara Walters.. The Instagram Page of The View has done a great job of posting memories and previous interviews with Barbara Walters

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm96SjJD74J/

 

 

