The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Taraji P Henson On Not Being Happy

Kim Kardashian Says She Protects Her Kids Against Anything Negative Regarding Kanye
Kim Kardashian sat down with Angie Martinez for her podcast, In Real Life. Angie asked her if she protects Kanye when it comes to their kids
Kim added why it is important to her to protect Kanye’s image to her kids.
Say what you want about Kim but co-parenting with Kanye can NOT be an easy ride.
Cynthia Bailey Shares Some of Her Celebrity Dates
In a recent interview, Cynthia Bailey, formerly of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, dished on some of her previous celebrity dates. LAX’ Cynthia also added she dated Boris Kodjoe way back in the day and she dated former NBA player Jayson Williams formerly of the New Jersey Nets—and she had a child with Leon? Chile….Cynthia like em fiiine—real fine!
Taraji P Henson On Not Being Happy
In a recent interview Taraji P Henson admits she isn’t happy and has not been happy for a long time. Taraji said she is going on a spiritual journey to Bali by herself. She said she knows her happiness is not something found inside of any one other than her. We wish our girl well.
Andy Cohen Asks Nick Cannon ‘What’s His Plan’
Over the holiday break Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child. He joined Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for New Year’s Eve and Andy told Nick he is single handily re-populating the Earth and asked him what’s his plan? How many kids does he plan to have?
