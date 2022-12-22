HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Guess Who Almost Got The Role of Denise Huxtable on A Different World?

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Guess Who Almost Got The Role of Denise Huxtable on A Different World?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Guess Who Almost Got The Role of Denise Huxtable on A Different World?

The cast of A Different World reunited with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. Darryl Bell who played Ron Johnson shared a story about the person who almost played the role of Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show. He said the role came down to Lisa Bonet and one other person. The other person turned down the role when she found out it carried a five-year commitment. Who did it come down to? Click the link for the answer. 

Source: https://fb.watch/hzuW2bdtCR/

Darryl Bell aka Ron Johnson On What The Late Great Diahann Carroll Shared With Him

Related Stories

You know when it comes to A Different World we can never get enough. Darryl Bell says he is the holder of all stories and shared something Diahann Carroll told him during the infamous wedding episode.

Source: https://fb.watch/hzxCC_i13z/

Fantasia Shares She Lost Everything—TWICE

During an interview, the interviewer said to Fantasia, you have more money than we do Fantasia. Fantasia said, hold up—not so fast! Fantasia sounds like she THROWS DOWN in that kitchen!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CmcCAvsIDgY/

A Different World , darryl bell , Denise Huxtable , Diahann Carroll , Fantasia , Indy , karen vaughn , The Fix , WTLC

Close