The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Janet Jackson Is Back On Tour!

Janet Jackson Is Back On Tour!
Tour season is upon us ya’ll. Let’s start with Tour #1-Janet Jackson.
Tour #2 New Edition Legacy Tour with all members of New Edition, Guy, Keith Sweat and special guest, Tank. New Edition will be in Indy on Friday March 24th. These tickets will make great stocking stuffers and both go on sale to the general public this Friday.
Al Sharpton on Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State University
TMZ caught up with Rev Al Sharpton to get his view on Deion Sanders leaving HBCU Jackson State to coach at Colorado-a predominantly white university.
Michelle Obama Reacts to Video of Woman Calling Barack ‘Fine’
FLOTUS Michelle Obama was on Jimmy Kimmel last night and said she never saw the video of the woman calling her husband, Barack, fine, when he was out on the campaign trail so Jimmy played the video for her.
Lalah Hathaway On Dueting with Her Father Donny Hathaway on This Christmas
Lalah Hathaway released a new version of her father, Donny Hathaway’s hit Christmas song, This Christmas. The song is a duet with her father and she says she was reluctant to do the song.