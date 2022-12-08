HomeNews

Breaking News: Brittney Griner Released In Prisoner Swap

Reports say WNBA star Brittney Griner is out of Russian custody. She was exchanged for Viktor Bout [[ boot ]], a Russian arms dealer. Earlier this fall, a Russian court upheld Griner’s drug conviction and nine-year prison sentence. She was in custody since February when screeners at a Moscow airport found vape cartridges containing a small amount of hashish in her luggage. CBS News reports President Biden gave his approval to the prisoner swap in the last week.

More on this story here: https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/brittney-griner-release-russia-prisoner-swap-viktor-bout/

