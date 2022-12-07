HomeCelebrity News

Ava DuVernay Becomes First Black Woman To Be Featured On Ben & Jerry's Pint

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is the first Black woman to be featured on a pint of Ben & Jerry’s. The ice cream company announced the release of “Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay.” It’ll feature a mix of vanilla ice cream with graham cracker swirls, salted caramel swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough. The flavor was personally curated by DuVernay. Pints of the ice cream will begin shipping in January.

