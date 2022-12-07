HomeEntertainment Buzz

"You People" Trailer Released Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill

Netflix is releasing the first trailer for its upcoming comedy film starring Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. “You People” follows a couple played by Murphy and Nia Long who move into a new neighborhood that puts them into a “culture clash.” The star studded cast includes Lauren London, David Duchovny, Mike Epps and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film is the directorial debut by Kenya Barris, who wrote on the ABC sitcom “Black-ish.” “You People” hits Netflix on January 27th.

