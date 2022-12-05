HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Keke Palmer on Angela Bassett

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy on SNL

Keke Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and announced she is pregnant. Rumors had been swirling for awhile that she was pregnant.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmDiXPkG2w&t=191s

Keke Palmer on Angela Bassett 

In other Keke Palmer news, she does an amazing impression of Angela Bassett. The two women sat down together and Angela asked her to do the impression. The impression is from Angela Bassett’s role in The Jacksons: An American Dream

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxRxwxzRTlM

Debbie Allen on Irene Cara

Debbie Allen was asked about the death of Irene Cara. She immediately choked up

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EbZormSnEuQ

Ice Cube Won’t Pay Warner Bros to Get His Movie, Friday, Back

Ice Cube was a guest on Mike Tyson’s podcast when he was asked about the possibility of the fans getting another Friday movie. You may have heard Mike Tyson asking Ice Cube why doesn’t he just buy the movie back from Warner Bros. He gave an emphatic hell no. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-m_71gEniY&t=2154s

