Home Where Rap Legend Tupac Shakur Lived As Child Up For Sale

The Baltimore home where the late rap legend Tupac Shakur lived as a child is up for sale. The home became available earlier this month and the asking price is 179-thousand dollars. The listing says Shakur lived in the first-floor apartment when he was 13-years-old in 1984. He lived there with his mother and his younger sister. Shakur attended the Baltimore School for the Arts from 1986 to 1988 where he excelled as an unusually gifted Shakespearean actor. He became an international rap star by the time he was killed when he was 25.
More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/2pac-teenage-home-baltimore-up-for-sale