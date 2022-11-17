City Of Indianapolis Investing Nearly $8 Million Into Housing For The Homeless

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Horizon House, an organization that provides service to people experiencing homelessness, there are around 1,800 people that aren’t housed. Earlier this month, the city of Indianapolis committed $7.8 million to building over 100 permanent supportive housing units.

“These 100 units are going to be fantastic,” Leslie Kelly, the Program Director of Horizon House, said. “But we really need to keep the focus on the fact that we need many more.”

One of the four new developments will be right next to Horizon House’s Day Center. It will allow them to continue providing wrap around services to people who are homeless and selected to live in the 36-unit development.

“It’s permanent, supportive housing, meaning that people can keep that housing for as long as they need it with a rental subsidy and they can also stay engaged in intensive support services for as long as they need those services. That’s key to keeping people housed,” Kelly said.

Horizon House says they have seen a 15% increase in people using their services over the last year. The city says this investment is just one way they are working to house as many people as possible, especially as the demographics of those who are homeless changes.

“As we kind of look forward to developing a pipeline, being able to build a little bit larger units to be able to serve families is going to be really important,” Jeff Bennett, the Deputy Mayor of Community Development for Indianapolis, said.

The city says it is looking at new ways to house people in the future.

“The city could partner with an apartment owner, developer or landlord and say if you have 50 units, we will lease all 50 of those units from you as the city,” Bennett said.

The city could then put people experiencing homelessness in those rented units, but that is just a concept at this point. As for the units the city is building, those who work with the homeless say it’s just one step towards the bigger issue.

“There are over 500 households right now that need this,” Kelly said. “If we have a hundred units coming online right now or in the near future, that is still nowhere near enough. “

These new units should be ready by the end of next year or the spring of 2024. Below is where the units will be located as well as what population of homeless people the sites will cater to.

Read more from WRTV here