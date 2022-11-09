Election 2022: Young Wins Re-Election To Senate, GOP Pick Up 7 House Seats

Brandon Caldwell is a freelance writer. His work has appeared in The FADER, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, VIBE, Complex, EBONY, the Village Voice, the Houston Press and more. Follow him on Twitter: @_brandoc

Incumbent senator Todd Young easily won re-election for a second term in Washington, leading a Republican wave of victories in the Hoosier state on Tuesday (November 8), even as a national “red wave” did not materialize.

Young defeated Hammond, IN mayor Thomas McDermott with nearly 58 percent of the vote and won all but four counties in the state. One of Young’s biggest legislative victories during his first term in Congress was the CHIPS and Science Act, a $280 billion bill intended to promote basic and advanced technology research and development, with a focus on the American semiconductor industry, aiming to outcompete China in technological fields in the coming years.

In the House, Democrat incumbent Frank Mrvan defeated Republican contender Jennifer-Ruth Green by five percent to retain his seat in House District 1. In the seventh district, Andre Carson won his re-election in a landslide over Angela Grabovsky with 66 percent of the vote. Elsewhere, Republicans dominated the other seven districts and retained Secretary of State’s power.

Conservatives Sweep In Hamilton County

Four conservative candidates who ran on “anti-CRT” platforms swept their way onto the Hamilton Southeastern school board. Juanita Albright, Dawn Lang, Ben Orr and Tiffany Pascoe all won their elections with the smallest margin of victory being 14 points. Numerous school districts have stressed that critical race theory, a college-level course commonly seen in law school, is not being taught in any district.

Concerning the Indianapolis Public School board, Hope Hampton, Nicole Carey and Angelia Moore all won election as the district deals with reorganization and the allocation of resources with the Rebuilding Stronger plan.

