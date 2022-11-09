Ryan Mears elected to remain Marion County Prosecutor

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cyndi Carrasco has conceded in her bid to unseat Democrat Ryan Mears in the race for Marion County Prosecutor.

Mears, who was originally put into the seat following the resignation of Terry Curry, will now serve his first full term as the prosecutor of Indiana’s most populous county.

Following the concession, Mears released the following statement:

“I am truly grateful for the trust that voters have placed in me tonight,” said Mears. “And I’m ready to keep building a justice system worthy of the community’s trust. I will continue to strive to be a prosecutor for the people. We’ve never shied away from the tough calls because it’s always the right time to do the right thing.”

“I understand the deep commitment that drives prosecutors in seeking justice for victims. I have stood in Marion County courtrooms fighting for that justice, consoling grieving families, and watching the incredible challenges faced by everyone involved. Prosecutors take on the tough cases and do the right thing, time and time again, even when it is not the easy route.”

Carrasco’s concession statement:

“Our campaign was about change and although we came up short in our ultimate goal, we have made real, meaningful change,” Carrasco said in an email. “We have talked about accountability for criminals, using existing tools to prevent crime, and partnering with others to keep our communities safe. We have shaped the narrative, and we have had an impact. “The odds were stacked against us running as a Republican in a blue county, but the stakes were too high not to try,” Carrasco said.

