The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Barack Obama ‘Don’t Boo, Vote!’

Martha Stewart Has A Message For Mariah Carey
Martha Stewart was on the Today Show and she had a message for the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. Mariah reposted the clip on Twitter and replied Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! This definitely sounds above my tax bracket
Do Mariah Carey’s Kids Like Christmas As Much As She Does?
In more Mariah Carey news, how do her 11 year old twins feel about their mom’s favorite holiday and who likes it more-them or her?
Rihanna Tells The Fans To Slow Down On New Music
Rihanna said don’t confuse her doing the Super Bowl with getting a new album
Barack Obama ‘Don’t Boo, Vote!’
Make sure you get out and vote if you have not done so already. Polls close at 6pm here in Indiana. If you still need a little motivation here is former president Barack Obama.
