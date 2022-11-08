Colts fans have varying reactions to head coaching change

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay shocked the football world Monday with his subtle announcement of the firing of Frank Reich and hiring of Jeff Saturday.

The announcement to move from Reich after 4.5 years as the head coach to Saturday, who has never coached in the NFL or college levels, sent Colts fans into a frenzy.

Many remain on board with the team’s move, while others are left questioning ‘why?’

The following are reactions from fans we came across throughout Indy on Monday.

Taylor McVey

“I think that Jeff Saturday is a great player, maybe not a coach. But we’ll see, and maybe it’s something that they may need.”

Johnny Holmes

“I think Jeff is a really great player that we had, and maybe he’ll come in and bring in some different coaches.”

Dezmond Harvey

“It could be the spark that they need. Jeff played here for a bunch of years and got a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. He was the guy that touched the ball every play before anybody else. So, it’s a pretty good decision. He could bring in a different culture because he is used to winning here. So, it could be a different culture here soon.”

Read more from WRTV here