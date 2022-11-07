NBA To Play 15 Games Monday; No Election Day Games

CLOSE
All 30 NBA teams will be in action tonight as the league prepares to take Election Day off tomorrow. The NBA decided to not schedule any games on November 8th this season in an effort to promote voter participation. Tonight’s 15 game slate starts with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets tipping off at 7 p.m. Eastern. Games will then start every 15 minutes after that with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers game capping off the night at 10:30 Eastern. The league is making all 15 games available for fans to watch for free on its new NBA App.
