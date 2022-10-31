Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here.

With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year.

Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, Monday October 31.

NOTE: This list will be updated as more cities confirm official trick-or-treat times for 2022.

Bartholomew County:

Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.

Blackford County:

Hartford City: 4-8 p.m.

Boone County

Advance: 6-8 p.m.

Jamestown: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.

Thorntown: 6-9 p.m.

Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Delaware County

Muncie: 5-8 p.m.

Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton County

Carmel: 5-8 p.m.

Cicero: 6-8 p.m.

Fishers: 6-8 p.m.

Hancock County

Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.

Fortville: 5-8 p.m.

Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.

McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.

New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.

Hendricks County

Avon: 6-9 p.m.

Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m.

Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.

Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Howard County

Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.

Johnson County

Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.

Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.

Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.

Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.

Johnson County: 6-8:30 p.m.

New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.

Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.

Prince’s Lakes: 5-8 p.m.

Marion County

Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.

Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.

Southport: 5-8 p.m.

Speedway: 6-8 p.m.

Monroe County