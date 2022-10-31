Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That’s right Halloween time is here.
With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to find out what time trick-or-treating takes place in your area this year.
Unless noted, all times are on Halloween, Monday October 31.
NOTE: This list will be updated as more cities confirm official trick-or-treat times for 2022.
Bartholomew County:
- Columbus: 5:30-8 p.m.
Blackford County:
- Hartford City: 4-8 p.m.
Boone County
- Advance: 6-8 p.m.
- Jamestown: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Lebanon: 6-9 p.m.
- Thorntown: 6-9 p.m.
- Whitestown: 6-9 p.m.
- Zionsville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Delaware County
- Muncie: 5-8 p.m.
- Yorktown: 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton County
- Carmel: 5-8 p.m.
- Cicero: 6-8 p.m.
- Fishers: 6-8 p.m.
Hancock County
- Cumberland: 5-8 p.m.
- Fortville: 5-8 p.m.
- Greenfield: 5-8 p.m.
- McCordsville: 5-8 p.m.
- New Palestine: 5-8 p.m.
Hendricks County
- Avon: 6-9 p.m.
- Brownsburg: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Danville: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Pittsboro: 6-8 p.m.
- Plainfield: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Howard County
- Kokomo: 5-8 p.m.
Johnson County
- Bargersville: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Franklin: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Greenwood: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Johnson County: 6-8:30 p.m.
- New Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Whiteland: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Trafalgar: 6-8:30 p.m.
- Prince’s Lakes: 5-8 p.m.
Marion County
- Indianapolis: 6-8 p.m.
- Lawrence: 6-8 p.m.
- Southport: 5-8 p.m.
- Speedway: 6-8 p.m.
Monroe County
- Bloomington: 5:30-8:30 p.m.