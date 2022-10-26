New Rihanna Song Coming This Friday

CLOSE
Rihanna will be featured on the soundtrack for Marvel Studios’ upcoming project “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The R&B superstar took to Twitter to share a teaser clip for “Lift Me Up.” Marvel confirmed the news by reposting the video to their own account. It will be Rihanna’s first release as a lead artist since 2016. She co-wrote the single with director Ryan Coogler “as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.” The star of the first “Black Panther” film passed away in 2020 following a battle with cancer. The new single is set to drop on Friday.
Here’s the teaser: