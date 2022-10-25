The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Final Wishes Known

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.
Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Final Wishes Known
On the latest episode of the Hulu series, The Kardashian’s, the ladies were discussing their final wishes as their mom, Kris Jenner, just had hip surgery. Here is one of Khloe’s requests.
Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_ZyOSwBKcQ
Tracee Ellis Ross Has The Best Description Of The Hair Salon
Tracee Ellis Ross has a six-part docuseries that celebrates Black women’s hair and everything that comes with it—including style, culture and politics. Each episode in the series, centers on a conversation between Ross and another star—in addition to Marsai (Mar-say), she’ll chat with Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, and more. Here she makes a very valid point. Hair Tales, is on Hulu today
Source:https://www.eonline.com/news/1351287/why-tracee-ellis-ross-wasn-t-a-fan-of-lessigreaterblack-ishlessigreater
Jada Pinkett Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross and Will’s First Wife, Sheree Talk Forgiveness on Red Table Talk
Red Table Talk was about forgiveness and one of the guests was Will’s first wife Sheree. Jada and Sheree shared stories of how they absolutely did not get along and the lengths they went to disrespect each other. And then one day it clicked for Jada. They shared a way they got through difficult conversations. At custody exchanges, if there was an issue they were unable to discuss in person they would pass a journal back and forth to each other where they wrote down what they wanted to say.
Source: https://fb.watch/ghTHloC36B/
2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations Are Out
The 2022 Soul Train Award nominations are out. Beyonce, Mary J. Blige lead the nominations with 7. Ari Lennox has 6 nominations. Chris Brown and Lizzo both have 5 nominations. Comedian and actor Deon Cole will host the awards.
Deon Cole said hosting the awards is a dream come true, ’til this day I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step. The show will air on Sunday, November 27th on BET.
Source: https://www.essence.com/entertainment/2022-soul-train-awards-nominations/