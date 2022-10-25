The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Brittney Griner loses appeal in Russian court

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen at @karenvaughn on social.
Dionne Warwick on Teyanna Taylor Portraying Her in Biopic
Dionne Warwick was on Sherri Shepherd’s Show when they talked about her upcoming biopic and having Teyanna Taylor portray her.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ljx_83TcSoo
Babyface Dispels The Rumor That ‘Can We Talk’ Was Originally for Usher
In a recent interview, Babyface was asked about the story that Tevin’s Campbell, Can We Talk was originally for Usher.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkGMqAHP6RI/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D
When Is Tamar Releasing New Music?
Tamar Braxton is on the reboot of the VH1 series The Surreal Life. I watched it last night and she is classic, funny, Tamar. She’s in the house with Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, Kim Coles and more. When she said she could see how Jada got in an entanglement with August I lost it! While promoting the series, she was asked when is she releasing new music. Tamar said the song can be found on Bishop T.D. Jakes latest project titled, T.D. Jakes Presents: Finally Loosed and the song is called, The Glory ftg New Breed. The album came out back in September.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TM_lQ6YLrpI
Brittney Griner loses appeal in Russian court
A Moscow court upheld Griner’s August conviction on charges of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent. The court rejected arguments from Griner’s defense attorneys that her nine-year prison sentence was excessive and unjustified under Russian law. Griner participated in Tuesday’s appeal hearing via video call from behind bars of her jail cell at a detention center outside Moscow. Calling it “traumatic” to be away from her family
Source: https://sports.yahoo.com/brittney-griner-loses-appeal-125527238.html