Bubba Wallace Gets Into Heated Altercation After NASCAR Crash

The NBA isn’t the only sport that has caused competitors to throw hands recently.

Sunday afternoon Bubba Wallace was competing in NASCAR’s playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. During the race, things got scary when driver Kyle Larson attempted a three-wide pass while Kevin Harvick dropped out to take his place.

However, during the pass, Wallace didn’t give Larson any wiggle room, so Larson pushed Wallace’s Toyota into the wall. Wallace responded immediately by pushing Larson’s Chevrolet toward the middle of the track and causing him to spin out. The move caused them both to have some harsh crashes, and Wallace was pissed enough about the situation that he addressed Larson after the race when he hopped out of his car. He approached him and immediately shoved him several times and yelled at him.

Larson didn’t retaliate much as Wallace pushed him several times against his car before a NASCAR safety worker put an end to the altercation.

Wallace spoke up about the racing mishap afterward and said the retaliation wasn’t deliberate.

“I’m smart enough to know how easily these cars break, so when you get shoved into the fence deliberately like he did trying to force me to lift, the steering was gone. Larson wanted to make a three-wide divebomb, but he never cleared me and I don’t lift.” Wallace said. “I know I’m kind of new to running up front, but I don’t lift. I wasn’t even at a spot to lift and he never lifted, either, and now we’re junk. Just (very bad) move of his execution.”

Larson admitted that he tried the three-wide pass, but thinks Wallace did try to get him back when he spun out.

“I obviously made an aggressive move into (turn) three, got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit,” Larson said. “He got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.

