IndyGo’s rideshare program, IndyGo Connect, in hot demand

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo’s newest form of public transportation has become a hot demand.

It’s been five months since IndyGo launched IndyGo Connect, a ride-share pilot program for southeast side residents.

“It’s awesome. It’s great. It’s cheap. It’s convenient. It’s quick, clean and comfortable. Can’t ask for more,” Mia Britt said.

Britt relies on IndyGo Connect to get to work every day.

“Financially, it helps. I’ve been off work for almost a year for medical leave and it’s just cheaper,” Britt said. “It’s a whole lot cheaper than Lyft and it’s quick and it comes real fast, real dependable, comfortable. It’s just nice.”

Affordability, convenience and comfort are why she traded IndyGo buses for ride-share drivers.

IndyGo Connect started in May and serves residents on the south side of Indianapolis.

It’s similar to Uber and Lyft.

“One difference from an Uber or Lyft service is this isn’t door-to-door, but corner-to-corner. Then, it will give you a pickup spot within a block or so,” IndyGo Spokesperson, Carrie Black said.

Each ride costs most people $1.75.

Seniors (65+) with a valid state-issued ID and youth under 18 years old with a K-12 or an IndyGo Half-Fare ID ride for $.85 one way.

*All students with a current student ID from the following H.S. are eligible to ride for free:

PPHS – North

PPHS – Downtown/Englewood

IndyMet, Believe Schools

Geo Academies

(Only IPS H.S. students with a MyKey logo printed on the back of their student ID are allowed to ride fare free)

“Parents that can’t drop their kid off at school at a certain time can call us and then they can track where they are being dropped off and being picked up to,” driver Mirracle Hicks said.

IndyGo spokesperson, Carrie Black, says this service is a game changer for residents.

Read more from WRTV here