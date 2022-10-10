WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony is praising his job even though he never comes! He went into a whole testimony praise break with singing and everything. Even though he never comes to work, Black Tony is grateful to have a job at the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Listen to the video below to hear Black Tony and all the blessings he’s grateful for!

Black Tony Shares His Testimony About His Job! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com