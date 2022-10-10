The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Nope, We Are Not Done With Kanye Yet!

Listen to the link below. Kanye West explaining what he meant by the White Lives Matter t-shirts.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV0wynQ–6I

Speaking of Kanye-Judge Mathis Weighed In

TMZ caught up with Judge Mathis and they asked him if he thought Adidas could

drop Kanye and he said if their contract had a ‘moral clause’ then it is possible. Judge Mathis

also said he will not support any business that does business with Kanye.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/10/08/judge-mathis-kanye-west-adidas-contract-white-lives-black-race/

Real Housewives of Potomac Returned Last Night And All The Chatter Was About Ashley Darby

Last night Real Housewives of Potomac returned and they jumped right in to Ashley Darby’s divorce from her husband Michael. Ashley lives outside of Potomac, Maryland in Virginia and in the state you have to be separated for one year before you can be granted a divorce.

Ashley and Michael are STILL living together! They even bought a house together. Andy Cohen asked Ashely if they were “separated with benefits’ Start :50 absolutely not…end :56 I’m not a lawyer but I learned that. Yes she did learn that from the other housewives because during last nights episode when she admitted to the ladies that she had ‘dipped back in the pond’ with her husband and they told her the clock starts all over again in Virginia.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQG6O-5J9-o&t=1s

Beyoncé Said Try Jesus Not Me!

Beyoncé has responded to the group Right Said Fred for their comments that she did not get permission to use their song, “I’m Too Sexy,” for her song, “Break My Soul.” In a statement Beyonce said, “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. For their song, there was no sound recording used; only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked from their publisher on May 11, 2022, and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022″. Beyonce listed the duo Fred and Richard Fairbrass as “co-writers” on her song Break My Soul.

Source: https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/08/entertainment/beyonce-right-said-fred-

sample-trnd/index.html