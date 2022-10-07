Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ime Udoka’s mistress’ identity has been revealed as “devout Mormon married mother-of-three” 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

Lynch served as a team service manager for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly handled travel, lodging, and game tickets for Celtics family members. She most likely arranged Udoka’s travel and Nia Long’s relocation to Boston.

According to The Jasmine Brand, “Kathleen Lynch, who grew up in an active Mormon family, lived for years as a teenager in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She later attended college with Danny Ainge’s daughter at the basketball star’s alma mater Brigham Young University, a school in Provo, Utah sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

“She graduated in 2011 and two years later was hired by the Boston Celtics, working under Ainge who was the chief of basketball operations. Sources close to Lynch say she’s been left devastated and afraid to show her face publicly, wanting to avoid scrutiny given her name and photo have circulated. Danny Ainge’s daughter, Taylor, a close friend of Lynch, wouldn’t discuss specifics when contacted by sources however she urged the media to respect the privacy of the parties involved.”

Taylor said, “These are human beings involved that have families and are dealing with a lot of consequences themselves, and they don’t need people and Twitter and the news media making it worse. There’s a reason that people aren’t discussing this. It’s been investigated and it’s over. The Celtics are doing what they have to do.”

Since Kathleen Lynch’s identity has been released, there’s been no trace of the woman on social media. People are speculating that she deleted all of her socials once the scandal surfaced.

Since the news has come forward, Long shared a statement of being thankful for the support and sharing a post about mental health on social media. Also when stopped by the paparazzi, she was asked if she and Ime Udoka were working out their issues, and she let out a laugh.

Udoka has been suspended for the rest of the season, with no word on consequences for Lynch.

Ime Udoka’s Alleged Mistress Revealed As 34-Year-Old Married Mormon Kathleen Nimmo Lynch was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com