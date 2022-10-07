Ray J Posts & Deletes Suicidal Message On Instagram: “If It Wasn’t For My Kids I Would Jump Off & Die Tonight”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

We’re sending prayers to Ray J after he shared a post on Instagram insinuating suicide.

He shared a video looking like he was near a body of water with the caption “If it wasn’t 4 my kids I would jump off and die tonight”.

The entrepreneur has recently been battling to defend his reputation against the Kardashian family after Kris Jenner passed a lie detector test saying she didn’t help with promoting the infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian. Ray J went on live sharing receipts about the contracts he and the family shared and threatened to sue them.

He also has recently had marital issues with his wife, Princess Love after she demanded a divorce after the two tried to reconcile their differences.

We’re sending prayers to him and his family.

