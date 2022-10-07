Indianapolis Housing Agency hit by ransomware attack

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Housing Agency says it has become the victim of a ransomware attack.

“In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals attempt to disrupt organizations by locking down the organization’s computers and IT systems in exchange for the payment of a ransom,” IHA wrote in a press release.

Sources tell WRTV Investigates computers and phones malfunctioned and IHA is trying to determine if any personal information was stolen.

IHA says it is investigating with the help of internal IT teams, external IT consultants and forensics experts. Law enforcement is also involved.

A city spokesperson released the following statement:

“The City remains in constant communication with IHA and will continue to do so as they assess the ongoing situation. The City of Indianapolis data infrastructure is separate from IHA’s servers, and from our review, is unaffected by the outage.”

Read more from WRTV here