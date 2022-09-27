HomeEntertainment Buzz

Betty White Memorabilia Brings $4 Million At Auction

Hundreds of items that belonged to legendary actress Betty White were auctioned off over the weekend. Officials at Julien’s in Beverly Hills say the collection brought in four million dollars, more than ten times the appraiser’s estimate. The top-selling item was White’s director’s chair from the TV set of “Golden Girls.” That chair gaveled at 76-thousand-800 dollars. It appraised at a little more than a thousand-dollars prior to bidding.

More on this story here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/betty-white-auction-4-million-golden-girls-juliens-auctions/

 

