“Beverly Hills Cop” Original Cast Returning For Netflix Sequel

Well it looks like they’re getting the band back together again…
The original cast from Beverly Hills Cop is returning to join Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Netflix sequel. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser are all joining “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” The film will be the fourth installment in the comedy franchise with the third movie having been released in 1994. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but it’ll most likely follow Murphy’s Foley as he returns to the 90210 to break open a new case. Taylor Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have reportedly been cast in the film as well.
More on this story here: https://tvline.com/2022/09/22/beverly-hills-cop-netflix-sequel-eddie-murphy-original-cast/