“Beverly Hills Cop” Original Cast Returning For Netflix Sequel

I'm your host on the 'Late Side' from Midnight til 6am during the week and on the weekends, I host The Saturday Night House Party with Sounds By Todd from 7pm to midnight . A native of Lafayette,Indiana.. I got the 'Radio Bug' when he was 13 while listening to his father's old Stan Freberg albums from his radio shows. After seeing his son so drawn to radio, his dad, introduced me to Melvin Lindsey and 'The Quiet Storm' on WHUR in Washington,DC when he was stationed at the Pentagon. Needless to say, I was hooked! I attended Indiana St. in Terre Haute,In and The Professional Broadcasters Institute in Indianapolis. I was hired at at 107.9 WTPI(later becoming WNTR IN 2005) in July of '94 and was there until 2009. On WTPI, I was the weekend host of 'Nightbreeze' and on WNTR I was the host of 'Saturday Night Live with JC' from 2006-09. I'm a big kid at heart and I love collecting sports and Superhero memorbilia(remember the 'Big Kid' part I mentioned? lol). It's a privilige to finally to be able to work at a radio station with the history of WTLC. It took a long time for me to get here but it was worth the wait and I'm so grateful for that. twitter: @jcwtlc

Well it looks like they’re getting the band back together again…

The original cast from Beverly Hills Cop is returning to join Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Netflix sequel. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser are all joining “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” The film will be the fourth installment in the comedy franchise with the third movie having been released in 1994. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but it’ll most likely follow Murphy’s Foley as he returns to the 90210 to break open a new case. Taylor Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have reportedly been cast in the film as well.

More on this story here: https://tvline.com/2022/09/22/beverly-hills-cop-netflix-sequel-eddie-murphy-original-cast/