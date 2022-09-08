IU’s incoming class brings more diversity, a record-setting year

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University (IU) is marking a major milestone in its push to ensure its student body encompasses many different backgrounds and cultures. IU says it set a record for the number of domestic students of color enrolled this year across all campuses, almost 25,000 students.

WRTV spoke with three IU Bloomington students — all from different backgrounds.

“I can talk about (diversity) all day. That’s my bread and butter,” said Kyle Seibert, Student body president at IU Bloomington.

“When I got here, it was more of a culture shock than I expected,” said Joa’Quinn Griffin, a Junior at IU Bloomington.

“I did go to a predominately white high school,” said Tsehai Bean, an incoming freshman at IU Bloomington.

All shared similar feelings about the importance of having a diverse campus.

This year’s incoming freshmen class pushed the diversity count to more than 30% across all campuses, averaging about 25,000 students of color.

At the IU Bloomington campus, students of color make up 28% of the student body — with international students increasing to 5,347 students.

At the IUPUI campus, nearly 35% of students of color have enrolled.

And 30% from IU’s regional campuses. Read the full article, Diversity, academic success key themes in IU’s fall 2022 class.

“We have students from every Indiana county, but every U.S. state as well and 126 countries,” said Chuck Carney, spokesperson for IU.

Read more from WRTV here