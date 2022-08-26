2 Florida Residents Plead Guilty To Selling Biden’s Daughter’s Diary To Conservatives for $40,000

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Justice was served for Vanessa Bryant after she sued the Los Angeles County officials after various departments shared photos from the crash that killed Bryant and others. She was awarded $16 million and plans to donate the money to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the nonprofit named in memory of Kobe & daughter Gianna.

In political news, two people from Florida who sold Ashley Biden’s journal and other items conservative media group for $40,000 pleaded guilty.

