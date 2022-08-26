Madam C.J. Walker Honored With New Barbie Doll

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Madam C.J. Walker, the first female self-made millionaire, is being honored with her own Barbie doll.

It’s part of the Barbie Inspiring Women Series, which “pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

“Their design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process – from hair development to packaging – to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can’t wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them,” A’Lelia Bundles, Great-Great Granddaughter and Official Biographer of Madam C.J. Walker, said in a news release.

Walker created a line of hair care products and built a factory, hair and manicure salon and second training school in Indianapolis.

The Madam C.J. Walker Barbie is holding a miniature replica of her original Wonderful Hair Grower product.

“Madam C.J. Walker’s unflinching determination and pioneering spirit not only helped revolutionize the hair care industry of the time, but broke boundaries and opened doors for the next generation of women entering business and entrepreneurship,” Mattel, Barbie’s parent company, wrote in a news release.

