Alcohol, speeding factors in crash that killed, injured Indiana State University football players

RILEY — Alcohol consumption, speeding, and conditions caused by rain may have played a role in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.

A crash report made by a Vigo County Sheriff’s deputy states the five occupants of the car were on their way back from a house party, where they had been drinking, before they crashed into a tree.

The crash led to the deaths of driver Christian Eubanks, 18, Caleb VanHooser, 19, and Jayden Musili, a 19-year-old from Fort Wayne. Eubanks and VanHooser were both ISU football players.

Two other ISU football players, a 20-year-old from Lafayette and a 19-year-old of Wheaton, Illinois, were critically injured as a result of the crash.

The group was driving to Terre Haute from the party at Indiana University Bloomington’s campus when they wrecked early Sunday at the intersection of State Road 46 and Main Street in Riley, according to the report.

One of the surviving passengers told police “everyone had been drinking at the party,” the report states. It adds that they were traveling about 90 mph at the time of the crash.

