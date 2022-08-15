The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tiffany Haddish used her entire ‘Girls Trip’ check to pay off house

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

RHOA Star Kandi Burruss On Why She Hates Reunion Episodes

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss does not like filming the Bravo series reunion episodes. Welp, looks like Kandi is going to be doing a whole lot of arguing at this years reunion because everyone came for her neck this season.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i41ZPCqGG1o

Sheree Zampino wouldn’t film ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ if Jada Pinkett Smith joined the show

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s first wife plays a ‘friend role’ on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she was asked a hypothetical question about the possibility of Jada Pinkett Smith joining the Beverly Hills wives. She credits grace and respect as the ingredients that have allowed the co-parenting dynamic to be successful

Source: https://pagesix.com/2022/08/12/sheree-zampino-wouldnt-film-rhobh-with-jada-pinkett-smith/

Tiffany Haddish used her entire ‘Girls Trip’ check to pay off house

In a recent interview, Tiffany Haddish said one of her fears is being homeless again. That fear drove her to pay off her home. She used her entire Girls Trip check of $80,000 to pay off her mortgage. She said even though she has a surplus of money now, she is still afraid of being homeless again.

Source: https://www.today.com/popculture/popculture/tiffany-haddish-girls-trip-check-pay-house-rcna43026

Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress, Dies At 64

Denise Dowse, an actress known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” among multiple other film and television credits, has died. She was 64 years old. She recently fell into a coma brought on by a form of meningitis. Dowse’s screen-acting career stretches back to the 1980’s. She is known for her recent role in “Insecure” as a therapist, Dr. Rhonda Pine. She also had a recurring role in “Beverly Hills, 90210” as vice principal Yvonne Teasley, appearing in 24 episodes of the Fox series.

Source: https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/denise-dowse-dead-insecure-beverly-hills-90210-1235340896/