Colts newcomer Yannick Ngakoue donates supplies to local teachers

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts defender Yannick Ngakoue is new to the team this season and he has gone to social media to learn as much as he can about his new hometown.

Things like looking for restaurant recommendations and what to do with his free time.

With one single tweet a couple of weeks ago, Ngakoue created a groundswell of support for Hoosier teachers.

“Teachers are one of the biggest superheroes we have in this country,” Ngakoue said. “They got to chip into their own pocket to make sure guys coming from my similar background have food, extra things to learn and gain knowledge – so I am just really excited about it.”

