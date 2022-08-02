Kenan Thompson Will Receive His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Next to ‘SNL’ Creator Lorne Michaels

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson will soon receive his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Saturday Night Live veteran will be the 2,728 recipient.

Finally, Thompson will have his name engraved on his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star amongst the greats. He has had such an impactful career since being a child star on popular television shows and films like All That, Kenan and Kel and Goodburger.

Since his childhood fame, Thompson has continued his ascension of greatness on the notable sketch show SNL. The SNL star has left such an imprint on the show that his star will be placed next to SNL creator, Lorne Michaels.

According to NY Daily News, Thompson will receive his star on August 11.

“Kenan Thompson is the voice of a generation,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement to the publication. “From Kenan and Kel to Saturday Night Live, Kenan has been making folks laugh for nearly 30 years.” In celebration of his upcoming 20th anniversary on SNL, we thought it would be fitting to place Kenan’s star next to the star of the man who gave him his job, Lorne Michaels.”

Last summer, it was announced that Thompson would receive his star with the 2022 Walk of Fame class. Amongst the class of entertainers includes Tracee Ellis Ross, who also represents the Television category with Thompson.

Thompson shared his excitement with social media after receiving the news.

“Woke up this morning to incredible news!! I’m getting a [star emoji] on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!! Shout to the entire class of 2022!!!! I’m completely humbled by this news!!! Thank you so very much to everyone who has enjoyed my work for the last almost 30 yrs!!”

Major congratulations are for the long-time comedian and actor on this monumental milestone. Be sure to stay tuned for Thompson’s official Walk of Fame ceremony and celebration taking place August 11.

