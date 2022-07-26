Rozelle Boyd, First Black Member of Indianapolis City-County Council, Has Died

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Rozelle Boyd, the first African American and longest serving member of the Indianapolis City-County Council, has died.

Boyd was elected in 1965 and served until 2007. In 2004, Boyd served for a time as president, making him the first African American and Democrat to hold this position.

On Twitter, Indianapolis Hogsett called Boyd a trailblazer and staple in the community.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center in Downtown Indianapolis described Boyd as “a legend whose legacy and impact will live on for years to come.”