Rozelle Boyd, First Black Member of Indianapolis City-County Council, Has Died

INDIANAPOLIS — Rozelle Boyd, the first African American and longest serving member of the Indianapolis City-County Council, has died.
Boyd was elected in 1965 and served until 2007. In 2004, Boyd served for a time as president, making him the first African American and Democrat to hold this position.
On Twitter, Indianapolis Hogsett called Boyd a trailblazer and staple in the community.
The Madam Walker Legacy Center in Downtown Indianapolis described Boyd as “a legend whose legacy and impact will live on for years to come.”
Boyd was a recipient of the IUPUI Chancellor’s Medallion in 2009 for breaking barriers in Indiana politics.
The award is given to people of “vision, character, high achievement, and distinguished voice,” including those in public service, according to the university’s website.
