The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Usher Addresses Possibility of Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Against Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Usher Addresses Possibility of Doing a ‘Verzuz’ Against Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz

There has been chatter about a possible Verzuz with Usher and Chris Brown or Ne-Yo or Trey Songz. In a recent interview Usher said, y’all ain’t ready for that.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYsfac81AUA&t=110s

Ne-Yo Has A Change of Heart Over R. Kelly’s Music After Previous #MuteRKelly Stance

Speaking of Ne-yo, it looks like he’s had a change of heart as it relates to R.Kelly. Back in 2019 he wrote on Instagram, #MUTERKELLY and captioned it, there is no excuse. “Music is important. It really is but not more important than protecting our children, our little girls. PERIOD.”

Fast forward to 2022 and in a recent interview he said he still listens to R.Kelly’s music and he can separate the art from the artist. “I don’t give a damn about your personal life, I don’t give a damn about what you’ve done wrong or what you’ve done right. If I like the song, and it’s attached to a memory that means something to me, it has nothing to do with the artist.”

Source: https://blackamericaweb.com/2022/07/20/ne-yo-capes-for-r-kelly-after-previous-muterkelly-stance/

‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Becomes a Series Regular

Abbott Elementary star William Sanford Davis has just become a full-time employee. Davis, who played Mr. Johnson, the school janitor on the show, was seen on the show often and will now be a regular on season 2. What makes this really cool for Davis is that this is his first regular series role in all of his 27 years of acting.

Source: https://deadline.com/2022/07/abbott-elementary-william-stanford-davis-promoted-series-regular-abc-mr-johnson-1235072844/