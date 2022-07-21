The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Michelle Obama Releasing Book and Dwayne The Rock Johnson vs Kevin Hart

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Phaedra Parks Shuts Down Her Return to Atlanta

Phaedra Parks who has been making her rounds through the Real Housewife franchises from Dubai to Ultimate Girls Trip shuts down any thought of her returning to Atlanta.

Source: https://www.etonline.com/phaedra-parks-shuts-down-rhoa-return-but-is-down-to-join-rhodubai-after-rhugt-experience-exclusive

Michelle Obama Releasing Book

Michelle Obama is releasing another book this fall.

“The Light We Carry” will reportedly reflect upon the former first lady’s experiences and share insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. It is her first entirely new work since the 2018 release of “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Source: https://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/michelle-obamas-book-light-carry-coming-fall-87171171

Dwayne The Rock Johnson vs Kevin Hart

Dwayne Johnson was on Jimmy Kimmel with Kerry Washington as the guest host. Dwayne and Kevin Hart are the bestie duo we never knew we all needed. Kerry asked Dwayne when the two are out in public, who gets more attention from fans? I don’t know about y’all, but its Dwayne Johnson for me!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjWpjpt2Kkc

Rihanna Files New “Fenty Hair” Trademarks; Could Soon Sell Wigs & Other Hair Care Items

Rihanna continues to break fans hearts. She has dropped another sign that we are not getting new music from her. She has filed new trademarks for “Fenty Hair,” the business mogul is looking to sell wigs, hair care products, and brushes and combs. Rihanna made two filings last year, covering everything from styling, straightening, relaxing, and waving products to hair color and even hair glitter. The new filings will join Rihanna’s other brands.

Source: https://www.eonline.com/ca/news/1338863/fenty-hair-is-coming-all-the-details-on-rihanna-s-trademark-filing