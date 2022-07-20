Entertainment Buzz
Mo'Nique Announces First Netflix Special After Settling Dispute

Oscar-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique is getting her first comedy special for Netflix. The announcement comes shortly after she settled a race and sex discrimination lawsuit in which she accused the streaming giant of underpaying Black women. Legally named Monique Hicks, the 54-year-old is set to start filming later this year in Atlanta. She’s also teaming up with Netflix for a new faith-based film called The Deliverance.

More on this story here:  https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/monique-netflix-comedy-special-1235182789/

