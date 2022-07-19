The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Brandy Is Coming Around To Her Brother’s Tattoo of Her.

Recently Ray J got a tattoo of Brandy and most people, myself included, thought the tattoo was creepy. It’s her face and the artist gave her bloodshot eyes and tattoos all over her face. TMZ caught up with Brandy to get her thoughts on it. Brandy said the whole look of it is that particular artist’s style. And while she does plan to get a tattoo of Ray J she said it won’t look like that. She said she may get his name tatted behind her ear

Cynthia Bailey Keeps Up with Real Housewives of Atlanta

After 11 years on Real Housewives of Atlanta Cynthia Bailey says it’s kinda weird to her that she isn’t on the show.

Jay-Z Talks Fatherhood

Jay-Z was on Kevin Hart’s Peacock series Hart to Heart and talked about how fatherhood has changed him.

Regé-Jean Page: I Give My Blessing To Recast My ‘Bridgerton’ Role

At least once a month Rege-Jean Page finds another way to break the hearts of Bridgerton fans

He said Bridgerton is free to recast his role.

They’re free to do as they like. Shonda and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season Rege-Jean continued, we were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one. Alright, it’s time for all of us to really let it go now

