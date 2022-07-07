The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kirk Franklin Answers The Million Dollar Question Surrounding R. Kelly

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

This Man Was Late To A Date With His Future Wife

On a recent podcast, Alicia Keys shared that Swiss Beats was late to their first date but he had a good reason. If you follow Swiss Beats then you already know he deals in very expensive art so I guess we can give him a pass on being late. The couple have been married for 12 years.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9LKpt2JGdM

Phaedra Parks on How Things Are Between Her And Her Ex-Apollo

Phaedra Parks who is currently on Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She was asked what is her relationship like with her ex-husband Apollo and how did she feel about Apollo hanging out with Sherre? One thing about Phaedra—she’s gonna get to the bag!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz96Vochfcg

Kirk Franklin Answers The Million Dollar Question Surrounding R.Kelly

TMZ caught up with Kirk Franklin and asked him if one can separate the art from the music—example, R.Kelly.

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2022/07/07/kirk-franklin-cancel-culture-r-kelly-debate-crime/

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Finds Out He Has 5 Half Siblings

Dwayne The Rock Johnson just found out he has not one, not two but FIVE half siblings. It appears his father was very busy back in the day when he was an athlete and had 5 other children. His father denied the other children, never wanting to meet them. He finally took a DNA test at age 75 but died before the results came back.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2022/07/06/dwayne-johnson-dna-test-confirms-actor-is-the-half-brother-of-five-strangers-all-fathered-by-his-dad-former-professional-wrestler-rocky-johnson/