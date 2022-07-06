Naomi Campbell Shines On The Balenciaga Runway In A Massive Victorian Era Ballroom Gown

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Naomi Campbell was recently spotted sturting down the catwalk during Balenciaga’s Couture runway show in Paris.

The 52-year-old iconic supermodel gave a few smoldering looks as she graced the runway in a giant black ballroom gown that looked like an ensemble out of the Victorian era.

The stunning piece is a part of Balenciaga’s Couture Winter 21 collection, which features a meticulously crafted mix of high fashion wear for both men and women.

According to the fashion house’s website, every item from the collection is made with textiles that “range from fine vicuña, vintage wools, satins, and silks to utilitarian technical fabrics.”

Take a closer look at the intricate gown below.

Backstage, the British star was caught schmoozing with actress Nicole Kidman, who also walked down the runway at the event. In fact, a number of celebrities broke out their best catwalk for the Haute Couture show, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid.

Naomi Campell won’t be quitting modeling anytime soon

Naomi Campbell has been modeling for over 28 years , and she has no plans of stopping any time soon. During an interview with the fashion photographer Nick Knick in 2015, the beautiful muse told fans that she was determined to make the fashion industry a more diverse and inclusive space.

“I don’t even like to use the word racism. I call it more territorialism, where they just don’t want to budge. They don’t want to change their ideal and be more open-minded to just booking a beautiful girl regardless of creed and color,” Campell explained of the challenges facing the high fashion world. According to Zippia, Black models currently make up 10.6 percent of the industry. While Asian models have the least representation at 5.2 percent. “We are not a trend—I didn’t work 28 years for it to be a trend,” said Naomi. “It shouldn’t have to be that way… It’s not just only one certain color person walking into your store and buying your clothes. It’s something I won’t stop talking about until I see a bigger improvement.” She added: “That’s one of the things that keeps me wanting to work because I feel like I can’t duck out yet because I feel I still have to represent.” We’ll be watching you all the way too, sis! RELATED STORIES: 11 Black Supermodels Who Changed The Fashion Game Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’

