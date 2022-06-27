The Fix with Karen Vaughn: NeNe Leakes Has ‘No Feelings’ About Lawsuit From Her Boyfriend’s Wife

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes Has ‘No Feelings’ About Lawsuit From Her Boyfriend’s Wife

In a recent interview NeNe Leakes was asked about the lawsuit that was filed against her by the ex-wife of her new boyfriend. NeNe said she has no feelings on the matter.

Diddy Accepts The Lifetime Achievement Award and Thanks Who??

Last night Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award from BET. During his speech he thanked the people who were there for him during the dark times. He included Bishop TD Jakes and his ex Cassie. He did not thank his new rumored girlfriend who was sitting in the audience.

Kanye West Made Rare Appearance To Honor Diddy With His Award.

Kanye made a rare appearance-a very covered up appearance-during the tribute to Diddy last night. He spoke about going to Diddy for advice. Including his decision to marry Kim K. So let me get this straight Kanye, went to Diddy about marrying Kim when he didn’t marry his own Kim? Oh, ok

Bill Bellamy Family Feud Over Father’s Memorial Service …He Won’t Be Able To Attend

Bill Bellamy is in the midst of a real-life family feud. He recently lost both his father-in-law on May 17 and his own father on June 8. His father was laid to rest this past Friday but Bill wasn’t there because his father-in-law’s memorial service had been planned weeks ago for June 24th. Bill’s sister refused to change the date of their father’s service. Bill went as far as to try and get a restraining order stopping his father’s service but it was denied. The services are taking place in two different states. Bill said, I am devastated my family has to choose to miss one service for another, no one should ever have to be in this position. My father-in-law’s memorial service was confirmed back in May when he passed.

