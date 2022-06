WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show has a premiere date. Her new show “Sherri” will premiere on September 12th

In a statement Sherri said, “September 12th can’t get here fast enough. Hosting my own talk show is a dream come true.”

She describes her show as, escapism with plenty of laughter. Her show will tape in front of a live audience in New York.

Source: https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/sherri-shepherd-talk-show-premiere-date-1235299558/