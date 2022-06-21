The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce is back!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE



Beyonce Is Back!

Beyonce dropped her new single last night called ‘Break My Soul.’ It definitely has a familiar feel to it. It gives house music vibes. The party will get started with this one. She talks about self-love, living life and letting go of people and things that don’t serve you. With that being said, don’t let Beyonce get you in trouble today at work talking about she just quit her job. But the song is definitely the energy we want as we kick off the official start to Summer!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjki-9Pthh0&t=8s

Martin Lawrence & Eddie Murphy Have More Than Comedy In Common.

Did you know Martin Lawrence’s daughter is dating Eddie Murphy’s son? Martin was on Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy asked him a good question about that. ‘Who will pay for the wedding if they were to get married? Eddie or Martin? Watch the interview in the link below to find out Martin’s answer. Martin is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and don’t forget you can check out the Martin Reunion on BET+.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HU4DmFP0Ks8

How did Kirk Franklin get over the hurt of his son trying to intentionally hurt him?

In a recent interview, Kirk Franklin was asked how he was able to pay for his son’s bail after his son released the infamous recording of Kirk and where are they know in their relationship.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPj_WDRGutk

Chris Brown Speaks On Comparison To Michael Jackson

A debate started on social media saying Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson. Even Chris Brown thought that was ridiculous. Start 1:09 my personal take on it…end 1:25 there is no competing with him

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QJeC_Gqe6M