Former Purdue Basketball Star Caleb Swanigan Passes Away

Caleb Swanigan, the former Purdue standout who won Big Ten Player of the Year in 2017 and was a first-round draft pick of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died. He was 25.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Swanigan died of natural causes.

Purdue announced Swanigan’s death on social media Tuesday (June 21), calling him a “gentle soul” while offering thoughts and prayers for his family and friends.

Swanigan won Indiana’s Mr. Basketball honor in his senior season, helping lead Homestead to its first and only state championship in 2015. After signing his letter of intent with Purdue, he emerged as a star in the 2016-17 season, leading the Boilermakers to a Sweet 16 appearance and winning Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

He graduated from Purdue with a degree in Educational History before playing three seasons in the NBA, including two stints with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Radio One Indy sends thoughts and condolences to Swanigan’s family and friends through this difficult time.

