The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Bobby Brown Reveals Hardest Thing To Confess During Documentary

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

Bobby Brown On Hardest Thing To Confess To In Documentary.

Bobby Brown was on The Tamron Hall Show and she asked him, ‘What was the hardest thing to confess in the documentary about this life?’ Click the link below for his answer. Bobby Brown, Every Little Step-his new reality show airs every Tuesday night at 9p on A&E.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E-Lie_MRmc

Toni Braxton Plays Rapid Fire Questions

Toni Braxton played a quick game of rapid fire and here are her answers. Start 90’s or 2000’s…end pixie cut or long hair Fun Fact: Toni never wanted to record Unbreak My Heart. She didn’t think it was a hit. Boy, did she get that wrong.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ce36MB7A_0C/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Alicia Keys Shares The Things She Can’t Eat or Drink When Touring

Alicia Keys is on tour and shared her tour routine and what she goes through to take care of her vocal chords. Alicia said she also has to talk in a higher register to protect her vocal cords because talking wears on her vocal chords more than singing.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/Ce4F-Jqp5_O/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Garcelle Beauvais Reveals an Encounter She Had With Bill Cosby

Garcelle Beauvais did an interview with her Boss, Andy Cohen and he asked her ‘Was there anyone she was nervous writing about in her memoir?.’ She said Bill Cosby. She said she never spoke up about him before because she didn’t want to re-open a can of worms but she had her own experience with him when she was younger. Bill gave her a small role on the Cosby show and then invited her back to his Brownstone under the pretense that he wanted to help her in her career.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtFkjnY_Xms